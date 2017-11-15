× Boy, 14, accidentally shot by father in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO. _A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father Wednesday morning in Washington County. Police say it happened as the two prepared to hunt deer.

The teen and his dad woke up around 7 a.m. in Potosi to travel to a private property in Richwoods. Upon arrival, they both exited the vehicle.

Authorities say the father was attempting to load his rifle when a bullet jammed, while attempting to clear the weapon it discharged. The round traveled through the vehicle and out of the open back door, striking the boy in the upper leg.

The father rushed his son to the hospital, where he was triaged and airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to Sheriff Jacobsen, this is the first accidental shooting during hunting season.