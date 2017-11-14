Suspect charged in Brentwood Metrolink platform shooting

BRENTWOOD, MO – A man arrested for shooting a man on the MetroLink platform in Brentwood, MO Sunday night has admitted to the crime.

According to St. Louis County Police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg on the platform along Eager Road around 9:30pm Sunday. The victim was waiting for an eastbound train when was approached by a man he knew. The two men began to argue, and the suspect fired one shot, striking the victim, before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2017, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brandon Thomas, 21, of St. Louis with one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to police, Thomas admitted to shooting the victim.