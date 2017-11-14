Saint Louis University bicentennial countdown clock to start ticking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Saint Louis University's bicentennial clock starts ticking Tuesday afternoon.

The big clock celebrates SLU's 200th anniversary but it's also a service challenge for the entire community. The university is trying to log 1,750,000 volunteer hours. That's one hour for every hour the university has existed.

Volunteers can log their hours on an app that launches Tuesday.

The clock at Grand and Lindell will tally the volunteer hours until November 16th, 2018 which is Saint Louis University's 200th birthday.