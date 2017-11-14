× Mother accused of leaving load gun and marijuana in car with daughters

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mother is accused of leaving a loaded handgun and marijuana in her car with her two young daughters.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report 28-year-old Redora Stiles faces child endangerment charges from the incident.

A police report indicates her two young girls were alone for nearly 40 minutes inside a car parked inside the Barnes-Jewish Hospital garage.

The investigating officer reported he found a loaded handgun in a seat pocket and marijuana in the center console.