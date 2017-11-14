MoDOT cautions drivers to give emergency responders wide berth on the roadways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Emergency responders are urging drivers to pay attention when they are behind the wheel, especially at scenes along roadways.

Authorities at MoDOT’s Transportation Management Center in Town and Country highlighted separate incidents in just the past few days in the St. Louis area, where a Missouri Highway Patrol cruiser and a MoDOT emergency response vehicle were hit.

Fortunately, neither the trooper nor the MoDOT worker was seriously hurt.

Emergency responders said the biggest problem they face at scenes that puts their safety at risk is distracted drivers.

“If you’re not paying attention to the singular focus which should be operating your motor vehicle, then you’re missing the point and you’re endangering the lives of the individuals you see up here in front of you,” said Captain Garon Mosby, St. Louis Fire Department.

Authorities remind everyone that there is a 'move over' law in Missouri.

According to the law, if a responder is pulled over on the shoulder of the road with their lights on, then you have to move over one lane to the left if possible to give them room to safely work.

Tuesday’s event was part of Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.