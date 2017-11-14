Man charged with stealing computer equipment from St. Louis Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man is charged for breaking into the St. Louis Public Schools headquarters. But what's most concerning is what he’s accused of stealing.

Computer equipment, that's what caught our attention; because of the potentially sensitive information about students and employees that might be stored on district computers.

Dominelle Forland has been charged with burglary and stealing.

According to charging documents, the 31-year-old threw a trash can into a first-floor window to get into the building located in the 800 block of North 11th Street in downtown St. Louis and took computer equipment.

It happened back on September 11th just after 10 pm. Court documents say a witness identified Forland as the thief.

Fox 2 talked to a district spokesperson about this, and said the thief only got away with a computer monitor, which police recovered on the grass lawn in front of the headquarters. Police say Forland may have gotten spooked before taking anything more because of the building security and fast police response.

The spokesperson also said that if the thief had taken computers, they are protected and require a login username and password to access any information.