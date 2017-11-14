Driver wounded in road rage incident near Hanley and I-64 intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A man was shot and wounded on the outer road near Hanley Road and Interstate 64 in Richmond Heights Tuesday. Police said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Around 1:00 p.m., two drivers, one in a white van and the other in a passenger car, got into a verbal argument while at a a stop light waiting to turn west from Hanley Road onto the North Outer Road. Police said that the driver of the car cut off the driver of the van before stopping on the Outer Road. He then got out of his car and fired multiple shots into the van.

One bullet struck the van driver in the right arm. The driver of the car fled the scene, heading westbound on the North Outer Road.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The name of the victim was not released. Police have not specified what the argument was about.

Police put down at least 16 yellow evidence markers by shell casings at the scene. The North Outer Road was closed for about an hour.

The sound of the gunshots startled residents in a nearby Richmond Heights neighborhood.

"I was actually in the house and just heard what sounded like maybe just some loud booms at the time and then came downstairs and there were some guys working in my house and they said, 'Did you hear the gunshots?' And I said, 'Is that what that was?' We then hear sirens coming from all over the place," said Richmond Heights resident Tony Beckmann.

Police continue to interview witnesses to identify the car and suspect. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Richmond Heights Police Department at 314-655-3610.