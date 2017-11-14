Dispatcher arrested amid questions about money raised for paralyzed officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO – According to Hazelwood authorities Hazelwood police dispatcher April Briscuso was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing.

The money in question was raised by Briscuso for former Hazelwood Officer Craig Tudor after he was severely hurt in a car accident while on duty last August.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Briscuso messaged a reporter on Facebook saying she raised $75,000 dollars for Tudor. In that Facebook message, she wrote “Got desperate on my bills and used some money, but had every intention on payin` him back... I am not a criminal ... I just made a mistake but plan on paying him every dime no question. He will not be betrayed by me.”

Craig Tudor told us he and his wife have not received nearly the amount of money that Briscuso claims to have raised.

Hazelwood authorities said they are now conducting an internal investigation.

Briscuso was featured on Fox 2 in May after coworkers nominated her for the Pay it Forward Program where she received $500 for her fundraising efforts.

Hazelwood official said this matter may be resolved without charges with some type of restitution deal.