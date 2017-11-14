× Couple arrested for Arnold armed robberies

ARNOLD, Mo. – Arnold police have arrested a couple in connection with a pair of armed robberies at local businesses in the past week.

According to Det. Lt. James Jones, a spokesman for the Arnold Police Department, 51-year-old Elizabeth Kurtzeborn and 33-year-old Tyler Johnson were arrested in Carbondale, Illinois. Authorities recovered some of the money stolen from both robberies, as well as other items of evidence.

Police said Johnson robbed a Subway sandwich store on the evening of November 7. After leaving the store, he was seen getting into the passenger seat of a white Dodge Intrepid, which belonged to his girlfriend, later identified as Kurtzeborn.

On the afternoon of November 13, Kurtzeborn and Johnson walked into a TitleMax loan business and stole the day’s receipts. The pair fled in a white Dodge Challenger.

Det. Lt. Jones said Johnson and Kurtzeborn were also suspected of other robberies in Webster Groves, Rolla, and St. Louis County.