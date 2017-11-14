No decision made for green space in question at long vacant Clayton school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - No decision was taken by the City of Clayton Board of Aldermen Tuesday night on whether residents will get to have use of the green space around the Maryland School.

Centene Corp. has proposed to redevelop and renovate the long-closed school by adding employee development programs and a child care facility.

Some residents, many of whom showed up to the board meeting, tell Fox 2 that they are not against Centene’s proposed plans but are worried that the company may eliminate the green space altogether.

According to the watchdog group, Protect Clayton Neighborhoods, residents have been trying to reinstate the Planning Commission’s original recommendation that Centene provide access to the greenspace and for the plans to be in compliance with zoning laws in place.

“There use to be a little dog park back there, there’s a little garden back there, we’re not going to have that anymore,” said Lisa Fiorini, “I live three houses down so it’s the only residential street left in the area.”

“It’s really an inherent part of enjoyment of our property,” said Susan Block, “it’s an inherent part of a healthy community. It gives us a place to walk with our children to join with our neighbors, it is what community is about.”

Two representatives were also present at the meeting but they declined to be interviewed by Fox 2.

It is not clear if and when the tabled issue will be back up for discussion.