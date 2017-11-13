× Tayor Swift playing St. Louis in 2018; tickets on sale soon

ST. LOUIS, MO — Taylor Swift will be playing the Dome at America’s Center on September 18, 2018. St. Louis is among the ten time Grammy award winning artist’s first round of dates announced for the “Reputation” tour.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general-public on December 13th. Fans may purchase tickets in advance through Taylor Swift Tix. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.