× Suspected shoplifter arrested after fleeing police, attempting carjacking

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – A man is in custody after attempting to flee police after shoplifting from a Fairview Heights, IL store. On Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 6:00pm, the Fairview Heights Police were called to the Kohl’s department store in the 6000 block on N. Illinois Street for a report of a shoplifter.

Marcus E. Stewart, 45, of Swansea, Illinois, had been apprehended by Kohl’s security for stealing items while in the store. When police arrived, Stewart fled the store and attempted to carjack a vehicle. The driver of the car drove off and Stewart tried to forcefully open the door and he was dragged a short distance. After the suspect fell to the ground, his legs were run over by the car’s rear tires.

Stewart was ultimately apprehended by pursuing officers and was taken to the Fairview Heights Police Department after determining he was uninjured from the incident.

On Monday, November 13, 2017, The St. Clair County State Attorney charged Stewart with Attempted Unlawful Vehicular Invasion, Felony Escape from a Peace Officer, Retail Theft-Subsequent Offense, and Resisting a Peace Officer. The felony and misdemeanor charges carry a bond of $100,000.00. Stewart remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.