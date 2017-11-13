St. Louis Area Holiday Light Displays

ST. LOUIS, MO – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the St. Louis region is decking its halls. Here is a list of holiday light displays in both Missouri and Illinois.
Magic of Lights
- Dates: November 17, 2017 – January 1, 2018 Venue: Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois
- Open daily: Dusk – 10pm Admission: CARS (includes motorcycles): $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.
- Gateway MSP will feature a drive-through Christmas lights experience 1.5-miles long with more than 40 scenes of holiday lights — nearly one million sparkling LED lights.
More information: http://magicoflights.com/stlouis/
Holiday In The Park
- Dates: Select days November 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018 Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO
- Admission: $66.99, Children under 48” $51.99, Children 2 and under Free
- More than just lights, celebrate the season at Six Flags. Besides cheer the park will be featuring thrilling rides, tasty treats, and exciting family entertainment for the holiday season!
More information: https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/holiday-in-the-park
Santa’s Magical Kingdom – Eurkea, MO
- Dates: November 17, 2017- Jan. 7, 2018 including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.
- Fridays & Saturdays: 5:30pm-11:00pm; Sundays-Thursdays: 5:30pm-10:30pm
- Admission: $22.00 per family car, truck, minivan, or SUV
More information: http://www.santasmagicalkingdom.com/info-home.html
Garden Glow
- Dates: November 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018 – Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis, MO
- Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admission: $18 adults, $10 kids
- Garden Glow tickets now include admission to the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show!
More information: http://glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org/
Winter Wonderland – Ladue, MO
- Dates: November 22, 2017 – December 30, 2017 Closed Christmas Eve
- Venue: Tilles Park, Ladue, MO
- Time: 5:30pm-9:30pm Cost: $10 per family vehicle
- Saturdays are closed to vehicle traffic and reserved for carriage rides only.
More information: http://www.stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation/thingstodo/winterwonderland
Way of Lights
- Dates: November 17, 2017 – December 31, 2017 – Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas
- Venue: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Shrine, Belleville, IL
- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 5:00-10:00pm No admission – Donations appreciated
More information: https://snows.org/events-2/way-of-lights/
Wild Lights – St. Louis Zoo
- Dates: Open Select Nights Friday, November 24 – Saturday, December 30, 2017
- Time: 5:30 to 8:30pm
- Admission: $9 members, $10 non-members Friday-Sunday. Children under 2 are free.
More information: https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/wildlights/
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery Lights
- Date: Thursdays-Sundays, November 17, 2016 through January 1, 2017 Venue: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, south St. Louis, MO
- Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm
- Admission: Free
More information: http://brewerylights.com/st-louis.html
Celebration of Lights
- Dates: November 24 – December 30, 2017 Venue: Fort Zumwalt Park, I-70 to the Bryan Road exit, O’Fallon, MO
- Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday: 6:00-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday: 6–10 p.m.
- Mondays: Closed to vehicle traffic – Train, Wagon and Sleigh-hayrides by advance reservation only
- Cars $10, Vans $15, Buses $1 person ($25 minimum)
More information: http://www.ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights
Holiday Lights
- Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO
- Date: November 25 through December 30 – Thursdays-Sundays – All nights the week before/after Christmas
- Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm
- Admission: $8 for vehicles holding up to six passengers; $1 per additional passenger.
More information: http://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/HNL_schedule.php
Christmas Wonderland
- Dates: November 24 through December 27, 2017 Venue: Rock Springs Park, Alton, IL
- Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm
- Admission: $7 for small cars & vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding 10 or more
More information: http://christmaswonderlandofaltonil.net/
Winter Wonderland – Lebanon, IL
- Dates: November 17 through December 31, 2017 Venue: Horner Park, Lebanon, IL
- Time: Sunday – Thursday 5:00-9:00pm; Friday & Saturday 5:00-10:00pm
- Admission is free, but donations appreciated
More information: http://www.hornerparklights.com/
Christmas in Carlyle
- Dates: November 24, 2017-January 1, 2018
- Venue: City Park, Carlyle, IL
More information: http://carlylelake.com/christmas-in-carlyle/
Want to add your display to this list? Fill out this form: