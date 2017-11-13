POWERplex sports campus to announce finalists communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. _There is new life this morning for a major amateur sports complex in our area after plans for the project in Chesterfield were cancelled.

One of the potential sites is the St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood, formerly the St. Louis Mills Mall of off Highway 370. Organizers say part of that project would include a substantial investment in turfed fields for the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Club, just one third of a mile from The Mills property.

However, those involved say there are major tax debt barriers from the failed mall that will need to be addressed.

The second finalist site is roughly seven miles away from the outlet mall up 370 in St. Peters. That possible site is the lakeside 370 exit off highway 370..

The site is acreage and is next to the St. Peters Nature Park.

Project organizers say the St. Peters location would require a longer development window and more infrastructure than the outlet mall. But because it is just land, it offers a blank canvas for organizers to develop the exact site they want.

Big Sports Properties developed the original plan and is behind the new project as well. Cardinals manager, Mike Matheny also supported the first idea.

Two finalist sites will be announced Monday as locations where the new POWERplex could be built. Organizers are billing the project as the largest indoor and outdoor amateur sports complex in America.

After the finalist sites are revealed, a series of eight community meetings starting later today will be held to help determine the final location. Project backers say within days after the first project failed, 14 new site proposals came in from 11 different communities across the bi-state. Those sites have now been vetted by project stakeholders.

A series of meetings will happen over the next few weeks to get feedback on the two potential sites. A final decision is expected before the end of the year with construction beginning next spring.