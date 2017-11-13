Police looking for home health care workers suspected of theft

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County police are looking two home health workers who allegedly stole from their clients.

Deanna White, 36, was working for an elderly cancer patient when police say she took the man’s wife’s wedding ring. The ring was sold to a “cash for gold” business and then sent to a smelter.

Brandi Buettner, 42, is the person of interest in a series of forgeries and thefts from a 91 year old woman she was hired to care for. The total taken from the victim is more than $3,000.

Contact St. Louis County police at(314) 615-4237 with any information on the whereabouts of these women.