New ice complex finds a home in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A new ice complex will be built in Maryland Heights.

The Maryland Heights City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the rink. The facility will be a four sheet, 3,500-seat facility at 750 Casino Center Drive, near the Hollywood Casino.

Patrick Quinn, the chairman of the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, the nonprofit working to build this complex said this should bring regional tournaments to the area and will be used for all ice sports.

Quinn said the new location came about after talks with Hollywood Casino and people understanding this was the best area for the project.

He said people were already dropping athletes off along the Maryland Heights Expressway for other sports, so this location makes sense for everyone including restaurants and hotels.

Construction should begin in May 2018 and finish by summer 2019.

There was no one in opposition of the plan at the meeting because the location was not in a park.