Man shot on MetroLink platform in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. _St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting on the MetroLink platform in Brentwood Sunday night (Nov. 12).

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot on the platform along Eager Road around 9:30 p.m. A police spokesman said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators said while waiting for a train, the victim was approached by a man he knows. The two men began to argue, and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the victim striking him in the lower body.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

MetroLink trains were shut down for awhile between the Richmond Heights and Shrewsbury-Lansdowne Interstate 44 stations. Passengers were shuttled between the stations during that time.

Police have not released any information about the suspect. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.