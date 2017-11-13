× Man found dead in Hillsdale shooting

HILLSDALE, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Hillsdale.

The shooting took place Thursday around 4:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of St. Louis Avenue. Hillsdale police responded to the shooting and found a man on the pavement in an alley. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.