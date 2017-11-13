Arnold police looking for pair who robbed TitleMax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. – Arnold police are investigating an armed robbery at the TitleMax store on Jeffco Boulevard. Investigators say an African-American man and a Caucasian woman entered the store Monday afternoon and displayed a handgun.

A sign on the store’s door indicates money is not kept at that location. Arnold police say it was only the day’s receipts that were taken.

Police say it’s possible the male suspect is responsible for several other area robberies, including one at a Subway restaurant less than a half mile from the TitleMax store. Other potential connections include a recent robbery at the Webster Groves Penn Station on Watson Road and a robbery on Telegraph in south St. Louis County.

“I’ve always felt very safe out here, so yeah, it’s quite disturbing,” said Cheryl Deubelbeis, who lives near the Arnold robberies.

Deubelbeis hopes the suspect is arrested soon.

“It’s very frightening,” she said.

Sarah Cross is a bartender at a restaurant near the Arnold robberies. She’s says an arrest would help ease her fears of becoming a victim.

“I really do hope that they catch this guy,” she said. “That would be a lot of our minds.”

Arnold police say this is a very active investigation and hope to make an arrest soon.