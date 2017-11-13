× Armed men shatter car window, strike victim during attempted robbery

GODFREY, IL – A couple returning home from a night out at a St. Louis casino was held up at gunpoint while driving home. Around 2:30am Monday, the couple was traveling from Hollywood Casino when two masked suspects in a white older 4 door vehicle cut them off as they turned onto Union School Road from Humbert Road. The victims told the Madison County Sheriff’s Department that the armed men exited the car wearing hoodies and partial face masks and demanded money.

One suspect struck the victim’s driver side door window with a gun, shattering the glass. The victims were pulled from the vehicle and one was struck in the head with a firearm. When the suspects began searching the interior their car, the victims ran from the scene.

The suspects eventually got back in their own car and fled south on Humbert Road into Alton.

Although the victims didn’t report shots being fired, deputies found evidence that at least one round was fired into the victims’ vehicle during the attempted armed robbery.

The victim who was struck by the firearm suffered minor injuries, but declined medical treatment.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Hollywood Casino security has reviewed surveillance video and it does not appear that that victims were followed from the casino when they left.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center) or 618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line).