Three women shot in two separate north St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS, MO – Two women were wounded Sunday afternoon when someone opened fire on their SUV. It happened on Arlington Avenue near Ridge Avenue around 4:19pm. A 26-year old was shot in the abdomen. A 50-year old was struck in the back. Both were rushed to the hospital, conscious and breathing.

Another woman was shot just a few minutes later, around 4:25pm, at nearby St. Louis Avenue and Clara. That woman was also conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

There is no word if the shootings are related.

DEVELOPING: 2 people reportedly were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Arlington Ave and Dr. MLK; police have a car centered off with noticeable gun shot holes @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/P2nn0spY13 — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) November 12, 2017

.@SLMPD say a 26 y/o woman was shot in the stomach, another 50 y/o woman shot in the back. Both were conscious and breathing. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/U5yJMVgjnc — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) November 12, 2017