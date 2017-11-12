Teams, players, fans remember Arianna Dougan’s fight and loving spirit

ST. LOUIS, MO – Condolences continue to pour in for a young St. Louis girl who lost her lifelong battle with cancer on Saturday. Arianna Dougan, 11, shared a special friendship with Blues superstar Vladimir Tarasenko, but her positive attitude and message of love spread across the St. Louis sports community and beyond. Members of the St. Louis Blues, Cardinals, other teams, and fans of both took to social media to send thought and prayers to the Dougan family using the hashtags, #SpreadArisLight and #FightLikeAri.

Some St. Louis Blues fans have even started a petition to hang a banner in Scottrade Center as a tribute to Ari.

I️ will forever remember this girl not for those super hard riddles that she told me or the amazing cookie brownie treats that she gave us when we needed a win!but for the amazing spirit she had and the never give up attitude!! Rest In Peace Ari!!!You truly will be missed…🙏🏾#sharearislight A post shared by Kolten Wong (@thewongone808) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

No goodbyes, only I love you #FightLikeAri #SpreadArisLight A post shared by Louie (@louiestlblues) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Our thoughts are with her family and your organization. She spread her light at Pepsi Center, too, and will always be remembered. #SpreadArisLight #FightLikeAri — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 11, 2017

Ari won over the hearts of many when she visited @GilaRivArena last season. Thank you for introducing us to such a special friend. Our love and prayers are with the Dougan family and the #STLBlues family. #SpreadArisLight #FightLikeAri pic.twitter.com/22NazMKmVx — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 11, 2017