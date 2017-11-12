St. Louis welcomes back tradition of ice skating in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A St. Louis landmark celebrated its 60th anniversary this weekend. Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park first opened in 1957. The current operators of the outdoor rink decided to give customers a discount for opening weekend. Admission was 50 cents, the same amount it was when the rink first opened.

St. Louis has a special bond with Steinberg. Visitors have come from all over the world and skaters of all ages have hit the ice.

“It just feels like a community sort of place, “said skater Melissa McCabe.

Current owners say one of the biggest joys is watching kids learn how to skate. They also enjoy seeing visitors enjoy the rest of Forest Park.

“The history, the tradition, and then it’s outside in Forest Park,” said owner Jeff Kasal.

He said many out of town visitors come from areas south of St. Louis where they have never experienced seeing outdoor ice.

The weekend discount ended Sunday but Steinberg will be open every day until March 1, 2018.