St. Ann police searching for man who walked away from assisted living center

ST. ANN, MO – The St. Ann Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory as they search for Gerald Pleasant, 71. He was last seen at the St. Ann Assisted Living Center on International Plaza Dr. in St. Ann at 8:30am on Saturday, November 12, 2017.

Pleasant left on foot from the assisted living center and has not been seen or heard from since. He is African-American, 5’7″, 135 lbs, with gray hair, brown eyes. He was wearing a tan jacket over a black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Pleasant has been diagnosed with Dementia and has a history of becoming combative

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Gerald Pleasant should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000.