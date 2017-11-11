Winterfest ice rink installation underway at Kiener Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - We are just one week away from Winterfest at the Arch 's return to Downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and St. Louis Blues are teaming up again to bring an ice rink to the city. This year, the rink will be made of real ice and will be set up in the newly renovated Kiener Plaza.

The Winterfest rink opens for public ice skating at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 18. It is free to skate at Winterfest. Guests may bring their own approved skates or rent a pair for a fee. The rink will remain open until January 1, 2018.

More info: Winterfest at the Arch