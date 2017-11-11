Veterans Day events & ceremonies taking place in Downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, there are several Veterans Day ceremonies planned in St. Louis, including The Annual Veterans Day Parade and 5K.

The Veterans Day 5k takes place on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Soldiers Memorial in Downtown St. Louis. This event is held in conjunction with the annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance Ceremony and Parade.

The Veterans Day 5k honors the heroes who protect our freedom and supports efforts to assist more than 1,100 veterans annually. Last year, St. Patrick Center housed 169 veterans and their families. In addition, they placed 74 veterans into full-time jobs and provided 166 with job readiness and advanced skills.

The following parking restrictions and road closures will impact Downtown St. Louis for the Veteran's Day 5k Race on November 11, 2017:

• run closures begin at 8:00 am

• 5k & 1 Mile begin at 9:00 am

• Kids Dash begins at 10:00 am

• Awards Ceremony begins at 10:15 am

• Veterans Day Ceremony begins at 10:30 am

• Race Route: start on Market at 13th, west on Market, north on 18th, west on Locust, north on 22nd, east on Washington, north on 18th, east on Martin Luther King

The Annual Veterans Day Parade will start at Noon. This event honors those who died, those who were injured, and those who served and are still serving this nation’s military. Organizers hope thousands will line the street to salute the veterans. There will be dozens of units featured in the parade.

• Parade closures begin at 9:00 am - parade assembly begins at 9am at Olive between Tucker & Jefferson (Olive to Market southbound toward Tucker)

• Ceremony takes place on Market Street between 13th & 14th following the finish of the run.

• Parade begins at Noon, following the ceremony.

• Parade Route: west on Market Street to Union Station at 20th Street