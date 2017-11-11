Missing Alton woman last seen early Thursday

ALTON, IL – Alton, IL Police need your help locating a missing woman. Venita Sciacca was last seen on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at approximately 6:00am in the 3500 block of McArthur Blvd. in Alton. Sciacca is a black female, approximately 5’4” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige hooded jacket.

Sciacca’s car is also missing, It is a white, 1998, Buick Century, with Illinois registration “AP57503” with a “99.1 Joy FM” sticker on the rear bumper.

If anyone has any information regarding Sciacaa’s location or well being, contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or local police.