× Blues fan, cancer fighter Arianna Dougan has died

ST. LOUIS, MO – A young St. Louis girl who shared a special friendship with Blues superstar Vladimir Tarasenko passed away Saturday morning following a long battle with cancer. Arianna Dougan, Ari as she is known, was 11 years old. She was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of three and had faced several relapses.

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our friend, Ari Dougan, who taught us so much and impacted us in ways we never thought possible. Visit stlouisblues.com to read about some of the ways we’re better thanks to Ari. #FightLikeAri #spreadArislight A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Ari and Vladimir Tarasenko first met a couple of years ago at a Hockey Fights Cancer event and she formed a friendship with the Blues right winger. On her 11th birthday in February 2017, Ari visited the Blues locker room, where she was invited to join Tarasenko as his guest to fly with the St. Louis Blues to Arizona and Colorado for a two-game road trip.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

More information: Fight Like Arianna on Facebook

In memory of Ari Dougan, a special #stlblues fan who brought smiles to so many before losing her fight with cancer today. #spreadarislight pic.twitter.com/qx4yBeK6lz — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 11, 2017