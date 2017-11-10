“The Shoe” follows the life of a pair of shoes from the 1930’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO _ The film "The Shoe" takes place over eight decades, from 2017 back to the 1930s. It follows all of the women who have owned one particular pair of silver shoes. It is an anthology film made up of short stories from all eight decades.

Writer and director Dan Steadman and actor Matt Huelsing joined us to talk more about it.

A special holiday release event will be held over two weekends in Decemeber. Besides showing the film, the event will also feature food inspired by each of the eight decades. It will be held at the Midcentury Modern Architecture Museum at 8501 West Main Street in Belleville, IL.

