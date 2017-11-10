Steinberg Skating Rink opens for its 60th anniversary season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park opens for the season at 10 a.m. Friday (Nov. 10).

It's the 60th anniversary of the rink which opened on November 11, 1957. To commemorate its 60th year, the rink invites the public to come out and skate like it's 1957 with 50 cent skate admission all weekend.

Guests may bring their own skates or rent skates for six dollars. Concessions will be availble.

Steinberg Skating Rink is the largest outdoor ice skating rink in the midwest. The rink is open to the public every day during the winter season (including holidays).

The rink is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday (Nov. 11), and 10 a.m.-9p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 12).

After the anniversary weekend, admission will return to seven dollars for all day admission.

To learn more visit: http://www.steinbergskatingrink.com/