Police investigate gun store burglaries in St. Louis County

VALLEY PARK, Mo. _St. Louis County Police are searching for suspects this morning after two gun stores were broken into overnight. One of the stores is also an indoor shooting range. FOX 2's Chris Regnier has been talking with county police. He`s live in Valley Park with what we know so far.

It all happened about 3 a.m. on Target and Vance Road in Valley Park.

The store is both a gun store and an indoor shooting range. The owner says an old shotgun and four to five handguns were taken.

The owner says surveillance shows three suspects, who appear to be males breaking in. All three had some sort of masks covering their faces. They were only in the store for 35 seconds.

About an hour before this break in, the Triple Threat Armory gun store in Affton on Gravois was broken into around 1 a.m. That business is a gun store, that does not have a range.

The owner says the suspect or suspects got in after smashing the glass on the front door. A laptop was stolen along with some magazines that hold bullets and a few boxes of ammunition.

No guns were taken- they are all locked up every night.

This same store was also hit by burglars back in August.

Both of the stores were closed when the break ins happened. County police haven`t released any details about suspects. Authorities also haven`t confirmed if the crimes are connected but the owner says police told him they believe there could certainly be a connection.