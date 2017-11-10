New day for Mizzou Basketball as ‘Porter Brothers’ debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It’s a new day for Mizzou Basketball.

“I think everybody is pretty excited right now,” freshman Taylor Carroll said.

“I’m really excited for this game,” said student Stephanie Iwuanyanwu. “On a scale of 10, I’m at like a 9.”

A 9! Well, that freshman had to see to believe it as Mizzou Basketball returned for the new season with new talent.

“We’ve been waiting to see Porter play for a long time,” Zach Simmons said.

All eyes are on #13 – Michael Porter Jr. – as the top recruit in the nation makes his debut in his hometown.

“We got Michael Porter,” Taija West. “We got the other player too they’re good too, but you know we got everybody, so they got to do they thing tonight.”

The freshman baller will be joined by his younger brother, Jontay, on the court, making this game a hot ticket in town.

But before fans could see the heat on the court, dozens of them stood out in the cold waiting to be the first ones inside.

“The excitement is through the roof,” Jeffrey Goodson said.. “He’s the number one player in the country for a reason.”

Even though the game sold out, some Mizzou fans decided to pull up a stool at Campus Bar & Grill as they watched with high hopes for the Porter Brothers duo.

“I think it’s going to be huge,” a fan said. “Maybe they’ll guide us to a championship."