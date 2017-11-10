Florissant business owner grateful as stolen work van recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michelle Mauro, owner of Garage Sale and Donation Center, said she is grateful for every single person who helped get the word out about her stolen van.

"Without the van, we cannot go and pick up items from the customers that can't physically be here," Said Mauro. "We would have had to rent a Uhaul again which is an added expense for us, and this is paid for, so we're happy to have it back," she said.

According to Mauro, St. Louis County Police located her van in Affton. She said the thieves drove the van until it ran out of gas, trashed it with cigarettes, and took the loading dolly. Fortunately, they didn't do any major damage.

Mauro contacted Fox 2/KPLR 11 Thursday to help get the word out that someone took off in her work van, which was parked in front of her business in the 400 block of Howdershell Road in Florissant.

Employees had left the keys inside the van as they finished unloading donations. When the employees returned outside, the van was gone.

Mauro said she uses the van to pick up donations for her store, which gives a portion of its funds to support 200 kids at the nearby Marygrove Children's Home.