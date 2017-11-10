Dr. Westbrook Talks Anatomy Of A Record Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks is a veteran music industry executive who made history in 1967 when he was hired by Capitol Records Distribution Corporation as their first African American territory salesman. Westbrooks found his niche in promoting black music to the mainstream. In a career spanning five decades, he helped garner more than $100 million in career sales, plus dozens of gold and platinum records.

Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks, author of The Anatomy Of A Record Company and The Harvard Report joined us at in studio.

For more information visit: www.LoganWestbrooks.com