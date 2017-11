Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Friday, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) met with St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson to discuss the unrest in the city and solutions for the community.

COGIC also hosted a unity basketball tournament at the America Center with youth and police to help bridge the gap in communication and build trust with police.

Twelve St. Louis County police officers also played in the games. COGIC leaders say the organization brings more than 40,000 people to the city every year. More than $125 million has been brought to the city through the convention over the last seven years.