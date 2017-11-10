Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO _ Filmmaker Kathy Corley is nearing completion of a feature documentary on the folk-rock duo Brewer & Shipley, whose Top 10 hit 'One Toke Over the Line' was a constant presence on the radio in the 1970s. Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley, who both now live in Missouri, continue to blend guitars and voices and perform for audiences 50 years after their trademark vocal harmonies and intertwined acoustic guitars carved a unique niche in America's soundboard.

Director of the documentary, Kathy Corley, and Tom Shipley of Brewer and Shipley joined us to talk more about it.

An Evening with Tom Shipley of Brewer & Shipley

Friday, November 10th at 7:30pm

Stage at KDHX

https://tomshipley.brownpapertickets.com/