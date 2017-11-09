Fourth-grader trains to complete Girls on the Run 5K in her wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. – An elementary school student is getting ready to take on a big challenge – the Girls on the Run 5K in downtown St. Louis. Not only is she facing an uphill climb on Market Street and Olive Boulevard, but she's inspiring others as she trains for the November 18 event.

The nonprofit Girls on the Run encourages and empowers young women through 10-week running program.

Mia Balella, a fourth-grader at Parkway Middle School, is attempting to run the race in her wheelchair. She presents a new challenge for the organization.