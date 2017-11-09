Anheuser-Busch holds ‘beer war’ among its military vet employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is honoring its military veteran employees with a special beer brewing competition.

AB employs more than 100 military veterans at the St. Louis brewery. They broke those veterans up into teams based on their branch of service. The teams gathered in the Star Shop Brewery, where they each spent a day with one of Anheuser-Busch’s brewmasters.

Those experts guided them through the process of crafting their own special formula. The winner of the first ever “Heroes Brewing Competition” will be named following a taste test at special event this Saturday at the brewery in south St. Louis.