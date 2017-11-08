× Pam Hupp wants murder trial delayed

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Pam Hupp’s attorneys are asking to delay her murder trial.

Hupp stands accused of luring a man with disabilities into her O’Fallon home, shooting him to death, and claiming he attacked her. She was charged with first-degree murder and given an April 2018 trial date, but her attorneys said they may not be ready and haven’t received all the discovery.

The judge’s decision won’t come until next week; Hupp may not even have to attend the ruling. Her lawyers are asking to waive her appearance, saying the media has caused her, “distress and anxiety.”