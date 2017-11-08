× Normandy K-9 passes away after fall from parking garage

NORMANDY, Mo. – A police dog died of sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from a fall during the recent hail storm in the area, the Normandy Police Department said.

A police spokesperson said K-9 Officer Argo was injured in the line of duty after falling four stories from a local parking garage. Argo suffered many injures, including a broken leg, rib fractures, chipped vertebrae, and other contusions and inflammation.

Doctors had hoped Argo would make a full recovery and his handler, Officer Matthew Miller, said Argo was “a tough dog.”

Unfortunately, Argo had a heart attack Tuesday night and passed away. He was 3 years old.

Humbled by the support the entire St. Louis community has shown. RIP K9 Argo. @Normandy_Police pic.twitter.com/sgHvDlIMqA — Frank Mininni (@Normandy_Chief) November 8, 2017