MDC begins testing for chronic wasting disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you attempted to make plans with the deer hunter in your family for this weekend, you know you are out of luck. Deer firearms season begins on Saturday in the state of Missouri and it's the biggest hunting season of the year.

It's also the second year in a row that the Missouri Department of Conservation is doing mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease, a fatal deer illness.

John Vogel, Regional Wildlife Supervisor for MDC, explains.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological disease that is spread from deer to deer and kills all deer it infects. Although there is no direct evidence CWD can be transmitted to humans, the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend eating meat from infected deer.

CWD has been detected in seven Missouri counties, including Franklin and Jefferson. All hunters harvesting deer this Saturday and Sunday within the counties of the CWD management zone are required to take each animal harvested to a sample collection station.

If positive samples are found, the hunter will be contacted directly.

To learn more visit: MDC.mo.gov