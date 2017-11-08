Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest at St. Louis International Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _In the American southwest, a unique species of wolf unlike any other is making a comeback. Although they were considered extinct nearly 40 years ago, the little-known Mexican gray wolf has survived against all odds has slowly pulled back from the brink of extinction.

Regina Mossotti, Director of Animal Care and Conservation at The Endangered Wolf Center, tells us about the film, Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest.

Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest

Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

Free

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org