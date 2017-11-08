Family seeks justice for brother killed in September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the homicide case of Oscar Long. On September 6th St. Louis homicide detectives were called to Plover Street where a body had been found in an alley behind some homes. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Oscar Long.

Long’s older sisters said the night before his body was found Long left his Jennings home with a friend called “murder”. The women aren’t sure what happened after that, but they believe their brother’s death was personal. They said the left side of his face was stabbed and he was shot in the chest.

They believe that someone knows who did this. Police are asking for the public’s help.

You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous. CrimeStoppers does not have a caller ID, voicemail or anyway to track an IP address.