ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police are investigating after a child found a body Wednesday morning while walking to school. The victim was discovered around 8 a.m. in the 4700 block of 20th Street, near the St. Louis Water Tower on N. Grand.

Authorities say he had been shot.

The victim's name and age have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.