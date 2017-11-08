Carjacking ends with police chase, crash on Warne at Penrose

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled. They began chasing the vehicle through north St. Louis City for about 10 minutes.
The pursuit ended in a crash on Warne Avenue and Penrose Street when the suspect vehicle struck another occupied car.
The woman, who was inside the second vehicle, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A 28-year-old male suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. He suffered minor injuries.
A second suspect fled the scene and remains at-large. He is described as a black male, 18 to 20 years of age, with a noticeable limp.
Police say two firearms were recovered.