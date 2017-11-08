Barnes & Noble to host nationwide Mini Maker Faires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _According to the Bureau of Labor, if nothing changes, in the year 2020 there will be 1.5 million U.S. technology jobs that will go unfilled due to lack of available talent. To help answer this call, Barnes & Noble stores across the country are hosting Mini Maker Faires.

The fairs will give kids and adults the opportunity to explore, learn, collaborate and have fun while building their tech literacy skills.

Kathleen Campisano, of Barnes & Noble, tells us what to expect.

The Mini Maker Faires are nationwide and will take place November 11 & 12.

To learn more visit: barnesandnoble.com