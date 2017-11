Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police have been summoned to the 5900 block of Lucille in the Walnut Park West neighborhood for a child shot. Police say the 5-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks around 9:45 pm Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in a residence that had several children and adults home at the time of the incident.

The child was transported the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation is ongoing.