2 suspects under arrest in Lake St. Louis home invasion

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO – The Lake St. Louis Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to identify 2 suspects still at-large in a home invasion that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say 4 suspects were involved in stealing numerous items from 3 vehicles, stole 2 cars and took items from a house where a family was asleep.

The 2 stolen vehicles have been recovered by authorities.

Two of the 4 suspects have been arrested and are in police custody.

Police believe the remaining suspects are armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018 or the tip line at 636-625-7995.