1 man dead after SUV slams into tree along Germania in south city

ST. LOUIS – A man is dead and a woman is recovering after crashing their vehicle into a tree in south St. Louis.

The accident happened on Germania Street near Maeze Court, just north of the River Des Peres.

Police said a dark-colored GMC Terrain slammed head-on into a tree on the northside of Germania. The vehicle’s engine was pushed all the way into the dashboard.

The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Traffic was blocked in the area for a few hours as officers investigated the crash.

Neighbors said they heard a loud noise before noon, then looked outside and saw the wrecked vehicle.

"I was home for lunch ... and the house shook a little bit and I looked out back and didn't see nothing. I didn't think about going out toward the front and I was getting ready to go back to work and I noticed. It looked like it was a black SUV that hit the tree here. I walked down and the police just told me to step on back," said resident Paul Bearden.

St. Louis police have not offered any additional details on the accident.