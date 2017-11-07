Texas shooter should not have been able to buy firearms

John Stephenson, general manager of Metro Shooting Supply says, “If his offenses had been reported and there is like two or three that would have precluded him from getting a firearm.”
Stephenson also says someone made a huge mistake. Kelley, a former airman, was convicted of domestic violence from a military court for assaulting his then wife and stepchild. He received a bad conduct discharge in 2014 and spent a year in prison. But, the military never reported this to the National Criminal Information Center.
“There’s a number of questions. If they go unreported we have no way to vet that person beyond the information they provide us on a form.”
All that information is put in computer system which goes to NICS. The Air Force has admitted to failing to report Kelley. They have launched a review of this situation and are examining whether other convictions have gone unreported.
When Kelley went to buy guns at a licensed dealer, a background check was performed by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. He should have received "deny" status, instead he got a "proceed"
“Let me go on the record and say there are more Kelleys. And there are a lot more Kelleys not getting caught.”